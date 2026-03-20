Former restaurant employee charged with recording victims in all-gender restroom at KCI Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former employee at a restaurant at Kansas City International Airport was arrested and charged this week for allegedly secretly recording women using an all-gender bathroom at the airport.

Platte County prosecutors Thursday charged Teriosi Ludwig, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri, with one count of invasion of privacy.

According to court documents filed in connection with the case, around 2:20 p.m. on March 9, a victim approached Kansas City International Police Department officers claiming she had observed a corner of a cell phone protruding underneath a stall divider.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from cameras in Concourse A and spotted Ludwig jogging away from the restroom after the incident, back toward Martin City Brewery, where he was employed.

Officers located Ludwig at the restaurant and received consent from Ludwig to search his cell phone. Detectives located multiple videos of adult females being secretly recorded in the restroom.

During questioning, Ludwig admitted to recording the victim in the March 9 incident.

Detectives seized Ludwig’s phone for further analysis, which was completed on March 12.

The analysis revealed 66 video files that contained videos of adult female victims using the restroom.

Detectives used metadata in the video files to identify the location as the all-gender restroom in Concourse A, located behind the North TSA Checkpoint. The videos are dated between 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2026, and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Online jail records accessed Friday reveal Ludwig is in custody at the Platte County Detention Center on a $25,000, cash-only bond.

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