Former Tonganoxie resident convicted of child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 44-year-old man was convicted of more than a dozen child sex crimes this week by a Leavenworth County jury.

David A. Espinoza, formerly of Tonganoxie, was found guilty of 16 felony counts on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Espinoza was convicted of 12 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and four counts of attempted indecent liberties with a child.

The convictions stem from crimes that happened from September 2019 to January 2020.

According to court documents, the female victim reported that she had been abused by Espinoza over several years, starting at about 9 years old and took place at several locations.

“This verdict reflects the courage of the victim in coming forward and the careful work of law enforcement and prosecutors,” says Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Espinoza is scheduled for sentencing at 1 p.m. on March 13.

