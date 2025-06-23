Former William Jewell College student arrested for allegedly threatening students, staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former William Jewell College student is in custody for allegedly making threats to students and staff over the weekend.

The Liberty Police Department said a person called city communications officers around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and said they planned to “start shooting” at a building on campus.

In response, officers responded to the college, where it was determined the caller “was not on or near campus at that time,” per police.

Authorities notified collegiate leaders, and additional security personnel were stationed on campus.

Police learned the caller was a former student with the help of local, state and federal partners.

Sunday morning, the suspect was spotted outside a business near 291 Highway and Interstate 35.

Despite an attempt by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to stop the suspect, the pursuit was discontinued due to the suspect’s “extremely dangerous driving.”

Campus was closed Sunday evening as a precaution.

By Monday, Liberty police were contacted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol regarding the suspect. The highway patrol said the suspect was engaged in a pursuit, which ended with their arrest near Sedalia.

“The Liberty Police Department commends William Jewell College for acting swiftly to prioritize the safety of their campus. We continue to work together on this case,” a Liberty Police Department spokesperson said in a news release.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the following agencies also provided assistance: Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Cooper County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office, and the Warrensburg Police Department.

Liberty police said the investigation remains ongoing.

