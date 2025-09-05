Fort Leonard Wood soldier, 18, died Friday during training

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old soldier from California died Friday while participating in a training exercise at Fort Leonard Wood in central Missouri.

The Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs office says the soldier, who was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment, was injured around 10:30 a.m. while training on a rifle range.

Medical personnel from the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital pronounced the soldier deceased on the scene.

No other soldiers were injured during the incident.

The incident is under investigation by the Fort Leonard Wood law enforcement and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

—

