Four people hurt, three critically, in crashes related to chase near 9th and Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say four people were hurt in crashes that were related to a chase near 9th and Benton Wednesday night.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows that Independence Police were pursuing a gray Ford F-250 for multiple traffic violations around 8:15 p.m.

Police say while traveling westbound on 9th Street approaching Benton Boulevard, the suspect vehicle failed to stop for a red traffic signal and collided with a blue pickup truck traveling southbound on Benton Boulevard.

Police say the suspect vehicle also struck a silver Nissan Cube that was stopped at the traffic signal facing eastbound.

Police say the following the collision, the gray Ford F-250 continued and struck a parked RV on private property, becoming immobilized.

Police say the driver left the scene on foot.

Police later determined the Ford F-250 was reported stolen.

Police say the driver of the blue pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

Police say the three people inside the Nissan Cube were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.