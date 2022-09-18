Four people reportedly shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police report four people were shot Saturday night near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway.

The victims may have been riding motorcycles, police said.

No word on what led to the gunfire.

No information on the condition of the shooting victims.

We have a crew on the way and will have updates as they are available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .