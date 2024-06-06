Four people shot, including two juveniles, in Kansas City overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say four people were shot overnight in the 3200 block of Bellefontaine.

Police were called to a home in the 3200 block of Agnes just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they were directed to a home on Bellefontaine, where they found a juvenile male victim and an adult man who had been shot.

They died on the scene.

Police say they also found an adult woman and an additional juvenile male victim who were shot.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are working to identify the involved individuals relationship to one another and the home.

