Fourth of July drug bust largest single seizure of methamphetamine in KCK Police Department history.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Fourth of July meth bust blows up plans to distribute more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine in Kansas City, Kansas.

The 143.5 pounds of the powerful stimulant is the largest single meth seizure in the department's history, according to a police department news release.

The department's Narcotics Unit, along with the Special Operations Unit, also recovered 13,250 in cash.

Two suspects were arrested without incident.

No word on the address where the record-setting bust took place.

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