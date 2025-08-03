Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Freeman, Missouri, man killed in overnight wreck in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Freeman, Missouri, man died in an overnight wreck in Cass County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, the man was driving westbound on Missouri 2, just east of 263rd Street, when he began to travel off the right side of the roadway.

MSHP reported the man’s 2007 Subaru slid and struck an embankment before it went airborne, striking a rock bluff before overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

The Freeman man, who was 38 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cass County personnel, per MSHP.

