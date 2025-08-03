Freeman, Missouri, man killed in overnight wreck in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Freeman, Missouri, man died in an overnight wreck in Cass County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, the man was driving westbound on Missouri 2, just east of 263rd Street, when he began to travel off the right side of the roadway.

MSHP reported the man’s 2007 Subaru slid and struck an embankment before it went airborne, striking a rock bluff before overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

The Freeman man, who was 38 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cass County personnel, per MSHP.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.