Gardner police find male victim shot inside vehicle Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Gardner say a male was seriously injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers received a call around 4 a.m. Thursday on a shooting in the 200 block of South Bedford Street.

When police arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The spokesperson asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.