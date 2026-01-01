Gardner Police investigating overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gardner Police are investigating a homicide in the 16900 block of Walter Street.

Police were called to the area about 1:45 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a victim who had been stabbed.

Police say the victim died.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

