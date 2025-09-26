Gas leak prompts evacuations Friday morning in Lexington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Lexington are evacuating residents from part of the city following a gas leak Friday morning.

It’s the second time in as many days that parts of the city have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Officials say Friday’s gas leak is located at 51 Lakeview Drive.

The city says emergency personnel are on the scene and helping residents within a 330-foot radius of the leak to evacuate.

KSHB 41 News reporter La'Nita Brooks spent Thursday talking with residents in Lexington about Thursday's gas leak and their memories of a similar incident in April 2025 that led to a deadly explosion.

"Yeah, it was a little scary, you know," Lexington resident Brenda Dady said Thursday. "But we're safe now."

Watch La'Nita's coverage in the video player below.

Gas line break in Lexington, Mo., forced evacuations 5 months after deadly home explosion

This is a developing story and will be updated.

