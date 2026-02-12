Gas line strike in Merriam closes roads; some homes evacuated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 7:15 P.M. Update from the City of Merriam: Kansas Gas estimates approximately 20 minutes until the gas is shut off. Fire crews report no dangerous readings in the area at this time and will continue monitoring as a precaution.

A gas line strike just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Merriam has closed several roads and forced some residents to evacuate.

The gas line was struck at a construction site near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

Antioch Road is closed from Shawnee Mission Parkway north to 61st Street.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.