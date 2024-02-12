Gladstone driver dies in single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Gladstone man died in a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 70, just west of Odessa.

Around 4:35 a.m., the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was driving west on I-70 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, just west of Reich Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver over-corrected and the vehicle veered off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Michael Davis, was pronounced dead on the scene, per MSHP.

