Gladstone Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Monday night for missing Gladstone man

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone Police issued Endangered Silver Advisory Monday for a missing 87-year-old man with dementia who drove away from his sister's house Monday afternoon.

Flavio Miglia is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and wore a black baseball cap with that featured an Italian flag.

Police said he also wore black sweatpants and a gray jacket.

He drove away from his sister's home at 12:15 p.m. at 414 Witte Place in Gladstone.

Gladstone Police said he was last seen driving north on the Choteau Bridge in a beige 2000 Volvo S80 with a Missouri license plate number of XB1U4X.

Anyone with information about Flavio Miglia should call 911.

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