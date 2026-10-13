Good Samaritan helps teen injured in hit-and-run by pickup truck; dash camera video helps find driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A good Samaritan helped a teen who got hit by a pickup truck on a rainy Oct. 1 night on Salem Road near NE 158th Street in Clay County. The truck swerved off the road, hit the teen and drove off.

A news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the good Samaritan was going the opposite way and tried to follow the truck, but the suspect turned off their headlights.

The good Samaritan went back to help the teen and put him in his vehicle to get out of the rain.

The teen suffered minor injuries, but paramedics said one of his legs may have been run over.

Dash camera footage from the good Samaritan, along with a license plate reader used by Clay County deputies, led investigators to the suspected driver.

Terance R. Goodface, 41, is charged in Clay County Court with leaving the scene of an accident causing physical injury.

Law officers arrested Goodface last week on a different charge during a warrant sweep.

That arrest warrant was not related to running over the teen.

Goodface is in the Clay County jail. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

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