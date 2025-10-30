Grain Valley man charged after driving truck into home, injuring 2 people sleeping inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grain Valley man is in custody and facing criminal charges after he crashed into a home in Independence earlier this week, injuring two residents sleeping inside.

Around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, Independence police were dispatched to an address on a report that a vehicle had struck a house.

Officers arrived on the scene to discover a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had run into the house up to its rear axle.

Police located the driver of the Silverado, Keith R. Clausen, and learned that Clausen had been driving between 50 and 55 miles per hour when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the side of the road. He continued for another 200 feet before striking the house.

Two people sleeping inside the house were hit by the truck when it entered the house. Both victims were thrown from their bed further into the room.

Police say one of the victims was seriously injured with broken ribs, a punctured lung and lacerations to their head and legs. The second person also suffered abrasions and bruising. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

During the investigation, officers suspected that Clausen might have been operating the vehicle under the influence of intoxicating substances. Clausen submitted to a breath test, which came back with a BAC of 0.000. Clausen also submitted to a chemical test of his blood, the results of which are pending.

During an interview with detectives, Clausen allegedly admitted he had smoked seven to eight rocks of crack cocaine and had used suboxone.

On Wednesday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Clausen with one count of felony second-degree assault, one count of felony 4th-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor operation of a motor vehicle in a way that involved an accident.

A spokesperson from the prosecutor’s office said additional charges are expected.

Clausen remained in the Jackson County Detention Center as of Thursday morning on a $100,000 bond.

