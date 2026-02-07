Grain Valley police officer hospitalized after crash near Route AA, Buckner Tarsney Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer with the Grain Valley Police Department is in the hospital after a crash occurred near Route AA and Buckner Tarsney Road on Saturday.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area and use an alternate route as crews work the scene.

No word on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

