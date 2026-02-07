Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Grain Valley police officer hospitalized after crash near Route AA, Buckner Tarsney Road

Grain Valley Police Department.png
Brian Luton/KSHB
Grain Valley Police Department.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer with the Grain Valley Police Department is in the hospital after a crash occurred near Route AA and Buckner Tarsney Road on Saturday.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area and use an alternate route as crews work the scene.

No word on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us