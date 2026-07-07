Grain Valley School District employee injured after mowing over explosive device

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several agencies responded to an area near Grain Valley South Middle School on Tuesday after a school district employee was injured mowing over an explosive device.

First responders were called around 7 a.m. to an area near W. Ryan Road and Cross Creek Drive on reports that a mower had struck an explosive device.

When crews arrived on scene, they located the school district employee who was mowing in the area when they struck the explosive device. The employee suffered minor injuries. The device caused damage to the mower.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the ATF have responded to the scene, which has been closed off as the investigation continues.

“At this time, there are no known ongoing threats to the community,” the Grain Valley Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Out of caution, law enforcement personnel are conducting a thorough investigation of the area to ensure the continued safety of our residents, students, school employees and visitors.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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