Grain Valley woman suffers serious injuries in 1-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grain Valley woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lafayette County.

The 27-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler south on Sni-a-Bar Road, south of Blue Valley Drive.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, she lost control of the vehicle while traveling over the crest of a hill and veered off the left side of the road before striking a tree.

The woman was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center in serious condition.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.