Grandview man charged in Friday murder of teenager in Northeast Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man has been charged in the murder of Aaron Amparan, a teenager who died in a shooting Friday in a Northeast Kansas City neighborhood.

Keith D. Adkins is charged in Jackson County Court with one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Adkins also faces one count of resisting arrest, two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and five counts of armed criminal action.

On Friday evening at 6 p.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the shooting scene near 12th Street and White Avenue. Officers located Amparan unresponsive near a Kia Sportage that had crashed into a pole. The 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital and later died.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled Amparan's death a homicide.

Police located a second teenage victim behind a nearby home, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Court documents state that video surveillance captured the driver of a black Silverado leaning out the driver's window of the vehicle and firing two shots at the Kia, per the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office. The Kia then crashed into the pole.

Detectives identified Adkins as the driver of the Silverado; a female passenger was also identified.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, detectives found the Silverado, which had been reported as stolen.

Later on Nov. 4, Adkins and the female passenger were located in a stolen Hyundai, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Police officers pursued the stolen vehicle as it traveled at high speeds. When the Hyundai collided with another vehicle, Adkins reportedly fled by foot and was taken into custody.

Prosecutors requested a $500,000 cash bond for Adkins.

