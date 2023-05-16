Grandview man charged with injuring 4 with hammer Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man is charged with assaulting four victims with a hammer Sunday night at a home in Grandview.

Collins I. Milimu, 37, is charged with three counts of first-degree domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of endangering the life of a child.

At around 10:24 p.m. Sunday, Grandview police responded to a reported assault in the 13000 block of Manchester Avenue. A caller told police a victim arrived at their home with an injury to the left side of their head.

Court documents say that upon arrival to the scene, officers witnessed Milimu fleeing on foot from the home that he shares will all four victims. Milimu was then arrested after a short foot chase.

While officers arrested Milimu, police received a call for help from a victim inside the home, according to court documents. Police entered the residence and discovered three victims with life-threatening injuries, one with minor injuries and two unharmed witnesses.

Charging documents describe a large amount of blood around the home as well as on a baseball bat, knife and hammer. One door in the home was heavily damaged, too.

The three victims inside the residence, and the fourth that went to the neighbor's home, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Documents say that Milimu was also taken to a hospital after police found deep cuts on his middle and index fingers.

Milimu told investigators that he became enraged while drinking a beer, saying he felt disrespected by the victims multiple times over the past week. He also said he needed his "sense of revenge" and believed the victims were conspiring against him, per the probable cause statement.

Court records state Milimu continued drinking and became overwhelmed when he struck one male and one female with a hammer while they were asleep on the couch, one time each on the head.

A male then came upstairs from the basement after hearing the commotion. He told police that after going upstairs, he saw a large amount of blood in the house, went back to the basement and locked his door. Milimu then broke through the door and struck the male.

The victim claims he ran upstairs and was hit several more times with a baseball bat before running to a neighbor's residence, where he was "unable to communicate properly at that time."

On his way out of the home, the victim witnessed the adult male victim, who had been struck while on the couch, fighting with Milimu, moving from the living room to the kitchen, according to court documents.

The adult male victim, who was struck on the couch, is in and out of consciousness after suffering injuries to the left side of his head, which are believed to be caused by the claw side of the hammer.

The adult woman victim, who was also struck while asleep on the couch, was unconscious at the time the probable cause statement was written by a Grandview detective. Physicians say she will likely be paralyzed to an extent on her left side and will need a steel plate on the right side of her head, according to court records.

The victim who was struck after walking upstairs suffered a traumatic brain injury and depressed left skull fracture, leading to emergency neurosurgery. After surgery, the third victim's speech improved and they were able to provide a statement to officers.

A fourth victim, a minor, suffered a large frontal scalp hematoma. They have since been treated and released.

Court records did not clarify details of how the fourth victim was injured.

