Grandview man faces 7 drug trafficking-related charges in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man faces seven drug trafficking-related charges after he was busted through an investigation by the Jackson County Drug Task Force (JCDTF).

Dewayne C. Clarke, 47, faces one count of second-degree trafficking drugs, five counts of delivering a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

In July, a confidential informant met with JCDTF to discuss Clarke, who was said to be a “known distributor of narcotics” in the county, per a court document.

The informant was then tasked with setting up controlled purchases with Clarke. All purchases used prerecorded JCDTF funds, and all buys tested positive for the drug that was sought.

On Aug. 6, the informant purchased 12.9 grams of crack cocaine for $350. The informant noted Clarke was in a gray Dodge Charger with a Colorado license plate during the purchase.

The task force later confirmed the vehicle was a registered Enterprise rental vehicle.

The informant set up another purchase for Aug. 21. Again, the informant purchased $350 worth of crack cocaine, 15.1 grams in this case.

Clarke arrived in a gray Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Virginia license plate, which JCDTF found was another Enterprise rental vehicle.

Just days later, on Aug. 26, the informant met Clarke to purchase $650 worth of crack cocaine, 26.6 grams. Clarke arrived in the same rental vehicle as he did on Aug. 21, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

After the deal, the task force followed Clarke from the location to his apartment in Grandview. He parked next to the rental vehicle used Aug. 6.

After 20 minutes of Clarke not exiting the vehicle, the surveillance was terminated.

The next deal the informant set up was completed Sept. 3. The informant purchased 26 grams of crack cocaine for $650.

Clarke drove a 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Michigan license plate to the transaction.

When the task force contacted Enterprise, the company confirmed Clarke had rented the Trailblazer Aug. 28 and was to return it Sept. 27.

JCDTF set up surveillance ahead of a planned purchase on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The task force followed Clarke from Grandview to Kansas City; he did not make any stops.

The informant purchased $650 worth of crack cocaine and paid $100 for five fentanyl pills. During the transaction, Clarke offered to sell the informant a firearm in the future.

Following the Sept. 17 purchase, a warrant was granted to search Clarke’s Grandview residence.

Friday, Sept. 19, the Grandview Tactical Team executed the search warrant. When officers breached the front door, Clarke fled out a window, ran across the apartment comples and hid behind a dumpster, per a court document. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Items recovered Clarke's home included:



Multiple firearms

MPA 9mm handgun, Ruger 5.7 handgun, Glock 26 9mm handgun, Bond Arms 5.7 handgun, Key Tac AR style 223 handgun

Drugs

189.6 grams of a brown substance, 1166.9 grams of cocaine from a safe, 462.2 grams of cocaine from 8 different bags, 273.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 49 grams of cocaine from a bag in the kitchen, 22.6 grams of crack cocaine from a different bag in the kitchen, 5.4 grams of methamphetamine

Magazines for firearms

Multiple rounds of ammunition

$63,174.68 in cash ($640 was prerecorded JCDTF funds)

Miscellaneous paraphernalia

Investigators also secured a warrant to seize cellular devices in the home.

When Clarke spoke with police, he said he recently acquired the kilo of cocaine as an “opportunity,” per court documents. He also admitted he was a convicted felon and had previously gone to prison for cocaine.

Clarke did not specify he was convicted in December 2015 of possession of controlled substances except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms. He told police the guns in his home were going to be picked up by his son, who was going to the shooting range that day.

“I want to recognize and thank our award-winning Jackson County Drug Task Force for their outstanding investigative work that has undoubtedly saved lives by taking these drugs out of our neighborhoods,” Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said in a news release. “This is exactly the kind of aggressive action against drug distributors I promised when I took office, and we will continue working closely with the Task Force to protect Jackson County.”

As the investigation remains ongoing, Johnson's office said additional charges are anticipated.

Clarke is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

He is due in court Oct. 1 for a bond review hearing.

