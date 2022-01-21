Grandview man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court Friday to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole for carjacking.

Robert J. Rule, 38, will also have to pay $500 in restitution to his victim, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rule pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking on July 9, 2021, and admitted that he used a handgun to steal a 2013 Kia Soul from a woman in her driveway.

"Rule opened the driver’s door and pointed a handgun at the woman," the release said. "Rule demanded that she get out of the vehicle, then he got in the driver’s seat and drove away."

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers tracked the car to the area of 11812 NW Plaza Circle and followed Rule.

"After a high-speed chase Rule abandoned the vehicle, fled on foot, and was arrested," the release said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and KCPD and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney D. Michael Green.

