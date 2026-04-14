Grandview Police Department asking for public's help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen leaving his home Monday night.

Dominique Smith, 35, was last seen about 9 p.m. near 119th Street and Armitage Drive in Grandview.

Smith is non-verbal and autistic.

Police said he was wearing either red and black checkered pants or burgundy pants and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information about Smith should call 911.

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