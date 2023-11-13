Grandview police investigate homicide in 6100 block of E 127th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is investigating a homicide after locating a victim Sunday evening in the 6100 block of East 127th Street.

Officers with the Grandview Police Department were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Sunday on a reported unresponsive individual.

After arriving to the scene, police declared the person deceased.

Detectives with the Grandview Police Department are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

