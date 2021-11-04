Gunfire critically wounds man Thursday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Thursday afternoon critically wounded one man in Independence, Missouri.
Police found the victim at the intersection of West South Avenue and South Osage Street, according to a Facebook post from the Independence Police Department.
No other information was immediately available about what led to the shooting or suspect information.
