Gunfire critically wounds man Thursday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Thursday afternoon critically wounded one man in Independence, Missouri.

Police found the victim at the intersection of West South Avenue and South Osage Street, according to a Facebook post from the Independence Police Department.

No other information was immediately available about what led to the shooting or suspect information.

—

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .