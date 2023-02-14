Gunfire critically wounds one man Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri

Police said shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 4700 block of Benton Boulevard.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

