Gunfire popped on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, but not as much as 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police statistics show while gunfire still filled the air on New Year's Eve and early on New Year's Day, there were fewer bullets in the sky than in 2024.

KCPD reported it received 109 calls for the sound of gunshots fired from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.

In addition, the department's ShotSpotter system had 122 activations with 697 rounds fired, according to KCPD.

Last year, KCMO police reported 185 calls about sound of gunshots and 187 ShotSpotter activations with 1,180 rounds fired.

Police emphasized they aren't certain how many were celebratory and how many came with criminal intentions.


