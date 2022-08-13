Gunfire sends one man to hospital with life-threatening wounds.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in critical condition after being shot about 9:45 Friday night in the 3500 block of Spruce Avenue in KCMO.

No word on what led to the violence.

Detectives were at the scene late Friday gathering information and looking for evidence.

