Gunfire wounded 1 man, damaged several Raytown residences

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire hit a man in the arm and leg Thursday night in Raytown, but bullets also damaged five to six residences in the area of the shooting.

Police said that at about 6:30 p.m., they got multiple phone calls about gunshots fired near Lane Avenue and 85th Street.

Authorities found a man with gunshot wounds in front of a residence in the 9000 block of East 85th Street. Police said the victim was alert before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers also discovered that bullets hit several residences in the area, but no one was hurt.

No one is in custody, according to police.

