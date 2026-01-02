Harrisonville Police Department investigating after man found dead in creek Thursday in Harrisonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harrisonville, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after the body of a man was pulled from a creek Thursday.

A person called the police department about 3 p.m. and said he found a body in the creek.

Police officers and detectives went to the creek and began an investigation.

The victim's name and cause of death have not been released.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.