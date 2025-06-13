Harrisonville Police Department issues Endangered Silver Advisory for missing 82-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Friday for a missing 82-year-old man.

Police say Richard Stuckey was seen at 9:45 a.m. Friday at 2308 Twin Oaks Drive in Harrisonville.

Stuckey is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has dark gray hair and brown eyes.

Harrisonville Police Department Richard Stuckey, missing Harrisonville, Mo., man

He wore a dark plaid shirt and black pants.

Stuckey has Alzheimer's disease.

Police said he was recently moved to Harrisonville from his home in Kearney.

Stuckey told people he was going home, but he has not been seen in Kearney since leaving Harrisonville, police said.

He is driving a 2011 silver Ford Edge with Missouri license plate JC0D4R.

Harrisonville, Mo., Police Department 2011 Ford Edge owned by missing man, Richard Stuckey

His SUV was last seen going south on Interstate 49 from Archie, Missouri.

Anyone with information about Richard Stuckey should call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.