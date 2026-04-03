Harrisonville School District administrator charged in drunken incident at the Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Harrisonville School District assistant superintendent is charged in Camden County, Missouri, after an alleged incident involving heavy drinking, property damage and trespassing.

Joseph Parkhurst was charged with first-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage. Both charges are misdemeanors.

He is scheduled to be in court for an initial appearance on April 21.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Camden County Sheriff's Department, there was property damage at an Osage Beach, Missouri, business and sheriff's deputy's found Parkhurst "heavily intoxicated."

He was arrested, but did not give a statement to the deputies.

The probable cause statement also states "Joseph entered or remained within a closed business and while inside, stole/destroyed hundreds of dollars of alcohol and other goods in a highly intoxicated condition."

His blood alcohol content was measure at 0.164.

"The district is looking into this, but as a personnel matter, we cannot comment any further at this time," according to a statement from the Harrisonville School District sent to KSHB 41 Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa.

Parkhurst is listed as assistant superintendent of HR and operations on the district's website.

On the same day Parkhurst was arrested, a social media post from the school district shows Harrisonville administrators were at the Missouri Association of School Administrators Conference at Lake of the Ozarks.

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