Hazardous materials found after fire at New Century AirCenter forces evacuation in Gardner, New Century

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire damaged a business Thursday evening at the New Century AirCenter in Johnson County, Kansas, forcing residents in parts of New Century and Gardner to shelter in place.

Crews from Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County knocked down the fire and hazardous materials were found after the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported, according to fire crews.

A shelter-in-place order affected portions of New Century and Gardner as firefighters and hazmat specialists took care of any problems left by the fire.

That order was lifted by 9:15 p.m.

