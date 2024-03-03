Multiple people shot at conclusion of basketball game at North Kansas City High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting as a basketball game between North Kansas City High School and Staley High School was ending, district officials confirmed.

The shooting left multiple victims injured, and occurred outside of the school near the east side of the building.

Police were on scene and responded to the shooting.

A district spokesperson said there be could two to three victims.

Guests attending the game were asked to stay inside while law enforcement resolved the issue.

No word on the conditions of victims.

Praying (again) after a metro area shooting. Thinking of those impacted and our young people.



Wondering when we will do more to avoid these tragedies that keep breaking all our hearts and build a world where our kids our safe. I’m ready, parents are ready, our city is ready. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 3, 2024

This story is breaking and will be updated.

—

