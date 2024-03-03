Watch Now
Multiple people shot at conclusion of basketball game at North Kansas City High School

Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 20:26:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting as a basketball game between North Kansas City High School and Staley High School was ending, district officials confirmed.

The shooting left multiple victims injured, and occurred outside of the school near the east side of the building.

Police were on scene and responded to the shooting.

A district spokesperson said there be could two to three victims.

Guests attending the game were asked to stay inside while law enforcement resolved the issue.

No word on the conditions of victims.

This story is breaking and will be updated.


