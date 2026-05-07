'Helped prevent further danger': Bonner Springs police safely end pursuit using immobilization device

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bonner Springs, Kansas, Police Department safely brought a vehicle pursuit to an end using a Grappler Police Bumper on Wednesday night.

The pursuit intervention tool is used to bring dangerous pursuits to an end by attaching a tether to a vehicle that is fleeing, quickly and effectively stopping a vehicle, according to a social media post from the police department.

Bonner Springs police safely end pursuit using immobilization device

The grappler system also helps reduce the risk posed to the public.

"We are proud of the professionalism, training and teamwork demonstrated by our officers and the surrounding agencies that assisted. Their actions helped prevent further danger to motorists," Bonner Springs police said on social media. "Thank you to our officers and assisting agencies for their coordinated response and commitment to public safety."

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