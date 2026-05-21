Henry County man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 shooting death of wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Henry County, Missouri, jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2022 shooting death of his wife.

Ryan Alexander, of Clinton, killed Ashton Alexander on Aug. 27, 2022.

The multi-day trial detailed the argument on the night of the murder.

The couple had a strained relationship due to Ryan’s “controlling nature” and his belief that his wife was having an affair," according to the office of Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway.

After the argument, Ryan left to grab beer.

When he returned home, he saw packed luggage for his wife and their 1-year-old twin boys at the front door.

Ryan then shot Ashton and continued to shoot her while she was on the ground, the AG's office said.

When he called police, he claimed he acted in self-defense.

“Today’s guilty verdict reflects the tireless work of our attorneys and team,” AG Hanaway said in a news release. “We are proud to partner with Prosecutor Gray to secure justice for the victims and their loved ones.”

Henry County Prosecuting Attorney LaChrisha Gray said the guilty verdict was the result of a “strong case.”

“My office is proud to have the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office," she said. "Together, we secured this conviction and obtained justice for Ashton Alexander, her children and the community. We are grateful to the jury for its careful consideration of the evidence, and all the law enforcement officers who worked on this case.”

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