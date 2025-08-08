Henry County, Missouri, judge sentences woman to 16 life sentences for child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Henry County, Missouri, judge sentenced a 46-year-old Clinton, Missouri, woman to 16 consecutive life sentences for child sex crimes that included rape and sexual trafficking of a child.

A jury found Kimberly Olivia Gray guilty of six counts of sexual trafficking of a child in the first degree, three counts of rape in the first degree, and seven counts of sodomy in the first degree, according to a news release from the Henry County Prosecutor's Office.

She was also sentenced to four years in prison for incest.

All the sentences, except the incest case, run consecutively.

Kimberly Gray must serve 450 years in prison before she is eligible for parole.

Gray denied she participated in the crimes, according to the news release from the Henry County Prosecutor's Office.

Derek Roberts, 45, her boyfriend and co-defendant, testified at Gray's trial that she participated in the crimes and was not threatened or coerced to do so, according to the news release.

Roberts was convicted of 23 counts of child sex crimes, including eight counts of sexual trafficking of a child in the first degree, four counts of rape, and 11 counts of first-degree sodomy.

He is serving 23 life sentences.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI worked together and found Gray's hands in video footage.

Her child was also in some of the videos.

