Higginsville Police Department investigating juvenile death; 2 suspects taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Higginsville Police Department is investigating a juvenile death that occurred on Tuesday.

At about 4 a.m., Higginsville police responded to a reported juvenile death.

Two suspects were taken into custody, according to police.

No other information was made available by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

