Hit-and-run crash victim dies 2 days after motorcycle collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police were informed Saturday that the victim of a hit-and-run motorcycle crash, that took place Thursday night in KCMO, passed away.

Around 10:49 p.m. Thursday, KCPD officers responded to the hit-and-run collision.

Initial investigation determined that a blue and white Vitacci Titan ERS 250 motorcycle was driving east on Independence Avenue near Van Brunt Boulevard, when the motorcycle hit a concrete median. The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and was struck by a white Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda left the scene, per KCPD. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, before later passing away.

KCPD East Patrol Division officers located the Honda and the driver, who was taken into custody.

This is the 50th fatal vehicle collision of 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.