Holden, Missouri, City Treasurer charged with identity theft, stealing $25,000 or more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Holden, Missouri, city treasurer has been charged in Johnson County, Missouri, court with identity theft and stealing — $25,000 or more/teller machine or contents.

Trista Rae Garrett's bond was set at $10,000. No court date had been set as of Thursday night.

The Holden Police Department became aware of the possible misuse of a City of Holden credit card by a city employee, who was Garrett, according to a court document.

Garrett admitted to a Holden police officer that she used the city credit card that had been issued to another city employee.

She said she used the card at a hair salon in Pleasant Hill on Oct. 30, but that was done accidentally, according to the court documents.

The Holden Police Department asked the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation.

A detective found several transactions that did not appear to be related to city business.

Two documents reviewed showed the total of the transactions on the other city employee’s card was over $30,000, the court document states.

Garrett admitted that she used the other employee’s card for personal use and gain.

The court document states the city credit card issued to the defendant for 2025 consisted of 23 pages with 984 transactions, totaling more than $120,000.

Garrett admitted the unauthorized charges she conducted totaled more than $100,000.

The city’s website lists Trista as the city’s treasurer.

The city also posted a note on its website regarding the investigation, which can be read here.

