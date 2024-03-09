Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Hollywood Casino plans to reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday after bomb threat forced evacuation of the casino

hollywood casino slots may 2022
Darrius Smith/KSHB-TV
hollywood casino slots may 2022
Posted at 9:26 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 23:47:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway was evacuated Friday night after a man called police and made a threat involving the casino, police said.

Police don't believe the threat was credible after police officers searched the bathrooms and didn't find the man or explosives.

The Kansas Gaming Commission has its own officers and decided to conduct an additional search, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Chartrand said the commission made the decision to evacuate the casino during the search.

The casino plans to reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone