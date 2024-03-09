Hollywood Casino plans to reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday after bomb threat forced evacuation of the casino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway was evacuated Friday night after a man called police and made a threat involving the casino, police said.

Police don't believe the threat was credible after police officers searched the bathrooms and didn't find the man or explosives.

The Kansas Gaming Commission has its own officers and decided to conduct an additional search, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Chartrand said the commission made the decision to evacuate the casino during the search.

The casino plans to reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

