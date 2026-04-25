Home improvement store reopens after Merriam police responded to potential threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Merriam, Kansas, Police Department investigated a potential threat at Home Depot in Merriam on Saturday.

Police responded to the store, located at 5700 Antioch Road, around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

Customers were evacuated from the store so officers could search the building, per police.

Merriam police, along with the Shawnee Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, cleared the building and deemed it to be safe.

Home Depot reopened after police concluded, the police department said.

An investigation into the reported threat is underway.

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