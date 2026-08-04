Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Excelsior Springs home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Excelsior Springs are investigating the Tuesday death of a man in his 60s as a homicide.

Chief Gregory Dull said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a dead body inside a home in the 400 block of N. Kimball Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 60s deceased. While the cause of the man’s death wasn’t provided, Dull said it did not appear to be from natural causes.

Dull said a suspect was located at the scene and taken into custody.

Anyone with information can call Excelsior Springs police at 816-630-2000.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.