Homicide investigation underway after man injured in 'physical altercation' Thursday dies at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation has been launched after a man involved in a "physical altercation" Thursday died at a local hospital Saturday.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched near 31st Street and Prospect Avenue to investigate a possible strong-arm robbery.

Once officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from wounds to his upper body near the intersection of 31st and Prospect.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were notified that the victim died of his injuries Saturday.

There is currently no one in custody, police said.

Police said that preliminary information revealed there was a "physical altercation" between two people near 31st and Prospect that led to the victim sustaining fatal injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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