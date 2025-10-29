Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway at 30th and Bellefontaine in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide reported early Wednesday afternoon.

Online activity logs show police were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on a shooting near the intersection of E. 30th Street and Bellevontaine Avenue.

A police spokesperson said a victim has died in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

