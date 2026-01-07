KCPD: Highway 71 remains closed following deadly road rage shooting Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at Blue River Road in Kansas City, Missouri, are expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon following a deadly road rage shooting.

A police spokesperson said officers were called around 11:17 a.m. Wednesday on a shooting on the off-ramp from U.S. 71 Highway to Blue River Road.

A male and female were inside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, the female got out of the car and tried to flag motorists down for help. A nurse stopped but the man inside the car had already died from his injuries.

Police say two males - possible adults or teens - fled the area after the shooting. Police say that while no witnesses saw another vehicle, police assume they fled in a vehicle.

The southbound lanes of the highway could remain closed through Wednesday evening's rush hour.

The northbound lanes were not affected as of 11:30 a.m.

