1 woman dead and another critically wounded Friday in a KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire killed one woman Friday and critically wounded a second woman outside a Kansas City, Kansas, house.

A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 the shooting happened about 4 p.m at a house in the 6200 block of Webster Avenue.

No information on what led to the shootings was available.

Police did not immediately provide any suspect information.

This is the 11th homicide of 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

