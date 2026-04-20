Homicide investigation underway in Nodaway County after 2 women found dead inside home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway in Nodaway County after two women were found dead in a residence near Skidmore, Missouri.

The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control investigate a reported double homicide at a home near the intersection of MO Highway 46 and Route PP on Saturday.

Upon arrival, authorities found two women in the residence dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities said a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office.

A day later, investigators submitted a probable cause statement to the Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney for formal charges.

20-year-old Keevin J. Maupin, of Skidmore, has been charged in Nodaway County on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action, according to authorities.

MSHP said Maupin is being held in the Nodaway County Jail without bond.

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